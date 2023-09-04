Lucknow reports 18 dengue cases; highest one-day spike this year

State capital on Sunday reported 18 fresh dengue cases, with the highest 10 cases from the Chandarnagar area. This is the highest number of fresh dengue cases in one day this year. The health department has issued an advisory to people asking them to remove unused items from the rooftops and balconies, remove water from the cooler tank if not in use, and use mosquito nets during sleep. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“Two cases were from NK Road, three from Indira Nagar and three in Aliganj,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi district health education officer of Lucknow.

“There were nine fresh cases on September 1 and 15 cases on September 2. In the past years, September and October months have seen a peak in dengue cases hence people must ensure to eliminate the source of mosquito breeding at offices, homes and surrounding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla secretary general association of international doctors.

The health department has issued an advisory to people asking them to remove unused items from the rooftops and balconies, remove water from the cooler tank if not in use, and use mosquito nets during sleep.

“People can cover their feet while in morning or evening walk too,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal chief medical officer of Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON