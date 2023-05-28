Disaster mgmt training for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC cadets

Disaster management training along with other drills were organised by the state disaster management training institute at the 10-day annual training camp for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC Lucknow, on Sunday. The training under way in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The camp, which started on May 21 at La Martiniere Boys’ College here under the guidance of Camp Commandant Wing Commander Praveen Tiwari, on Sunday conducted weapon drills, firing practice, microlight and aeromodelling training among other practices.

A motivational lecture along with career counselling was also given to the cadets by principal, UP Sainik School, Hridayesh Narayan Tripathi.

Earlier, the cadets were also made aware of the recruitment for different posts in the Army. Professor Kaveri Tandon of National Defence University, Lucknow campus, also enlightened the cadets on various professional courses run by the university.

The Luckow NCC Group Headquarters also made arrangements to provide certain trainings imparted at the 12-day Thal Sainik camp in Delhi. The day and night camp also included yoga, sports and running sessions as well as a cultural component, speech and debate competitions among others for all-round development of the cadets.