Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Disaster mgmt training for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC cadets

Disaster mgmt training for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC cadets

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 28, 2023 05:48 PM IST

State disaster management training institute conducted disaster management training and other drills at the 10-day annual training camp for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC Lucknow. Cadets were also given career counselling and made aware of recruitment opportunities in the Army.

Disaster management training along with other drills were organised by the state disaster management training institute at the 10-day annual training camp for 5 UP Air Squadron NCC Lucknow, on Sunday.

The training under way in Lucknow. (Sourced)
The training under way in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The camp, which started on May 21 at La Martiniere Boys’ College here under the guidance of Camp Commandant Wing Commander Praveen Tiwari, on Sunday conducted weapon drills, firing practice, microlight and aeromodelling training among other practices.

A motivational lecture along with career counselling was also given to the cadets by principal, UP Sainik School, Hridayesh Narayan Tripathi.

Earlier, the cadets were also made aware of the recruitment for different posts in the Army. Professor Kaveri Tandon of National Defence University, Lucknow campus, also enlightened the cadets on various professional courses run by the university.

The Luckow NCC Group Headquarters also made arrangements to provide certain trainings imparted at the 12-day Thal Sainik camp in Delhi. The day and night camp also included yoga, sports and running sessions as well as a cultural component, speech and debate competitions among others for all-round development of the cadets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
career counselling
career counselling
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out