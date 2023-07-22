Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shops in residential areas: Traders hopeful after Rajnath assurance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 22, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Lucknow MP and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has assured the traders that he would take up the issue with the state government, a union said.

The state government may revise its existing land use policy to allow commercial activities in residential areas where many commercial establishments are located, said president of Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, a traders’ union, Sanjay Gupta.

“Recently, we met Rajnath Singh and took up with him the issue of officials sealing shops in Indira Nagar. We demanded a change in the land use policy to allow commercial activities in areas where both residential and commercial establishments exist,” said Gupta.

The issue gained steam when the state housing board issued notices to around 1,000 shopkeepers in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar for carrying out commercial activity in residential areas. It also sealed two shops.

Sign out