State not expected to acquire land of people without paying compensation: Allahabad high court

PRAYAGRAJ Emphasising that the state was not expected to acquire land of people without paying compensation, the Allahabad high court sought personal affidavits of additional chief secretaries of government departments concerned in Uttar Pradesh regarding grievances of people, who demanded compensation for their land acquired by the state government.

The court also directed all district magistrates to specify details of such applications filed to seek compensation and as to what actions had been taken on such applications. This petition will be heard next on February 25, 2022.

Hearing the writ petitions filed by Jeet Narayan Yadav and two others, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal fixed December 3, 2021 as the next date of hearing.

The three petitioners had submitted that their land had been taken but no compensation was paid to them.

Taking a serious note of it, the court observed, “We regularly hear such matters where either the land is acquired, and possession thereof has been taken but no compensation has been paid or cases where possession has been taken without acquisition of land and without payment of compensation.”

It was pointed out before the court that in such cases, mainly the land is acquired by either the revenue department, public works department or the irrigation department.

In view of this, the court directed the additional chief secretaries of the revenue department, PWD and the irrigation department to get the list of such cases pending in this court prepared along with the issues raised therein.

They were also asked to apprise the court as to what steps had been taken to resolve the grievances of the petitioners.

The court directed these additional chief secretaries to file personal affidavits on the instant petition by the next date of hearing – December 3, 2021.