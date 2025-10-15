State-level science expo & contest: UP students coaxed to pursue scientific innovation

On the third and final day of the state-level science exhibition and project competition under the Inspire Standard Scheme, about 146 students selected for the district-level competition for the year 2024-25 participated and showcased their prototype models/projects. This included the 154 participants who participated on October 14, bringing the total participation for the year to 300. Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education department, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma interacts with a participant. (HT Photo)

The exhibition and contest were organised jointly by the department of science and technology, National Innovation Foundation-India, and the department of secondary education, Uttar Pradesh, at Lucknow Public Collegiate, Bangla Bazaar Road, Lucknow.

Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education department, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, who was chief guest of the programme, observed the prototype models/projects presented by the students and interacted with them.

In his address, the chief guest praised the prototype models/projects, stating that they were truly commendable and inspiring for others. He urged teachers to fulfill their responsibilities as educators and encourage students to pursue scientific innovation.

The programme’s special guest, Mahendra Dev, director, secondary education, praised the models/projects presented by the students, and said that the innovative models/projects will truly bring pride to the state in the field of education.

The prototype models/projects submitted by the students were evaluated by the jury members namely Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, senior scientist, ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network, Manish S Bhoyar, principal scientist, National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, Dr Pradeep Kumar, assistant professor, IET, Lucknow and Professors Dr. Vinod Kumar, Dr. Sandeep Pundir and Dr. Mahendra Kumar Agnihotri from Lucknow University and experts from National Innovation Foundation namely Dr. Prashant Srivastava, E. Sunil Bhaskar and E. Anant Gupta respectively.

A total of 31 models/projects that excelled in the evaluation were selected for the Annual National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC). The students selected for the national exhibition were honoured by the chief guest, by presenting them with shawls, medals, and certificates.