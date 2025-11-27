‘Stay within limits’: Knp Police warn women’s commission member over station visits

A routine inspection of Barra police station by state women’s commission member Anita Gupta on November 22 has escalated into a bureaucratic dispute after the Kanpur police sent her a letter asking her to “stay within limits,” reminding her that commission members do not have legal authority to conduct direct station visits. Representational image (Sourced)

Within days, joint commissioner of police (crime) VK Singh issued a sharply worded letter stating that commission members are not legally empowered to conduct direct inspections of police stations and that such visits “interfere with policing and public service delivery.”

A copy of the notice seen by HT reads: “You must act within your authorised rights and powers. Direct inspection of police stations is not within your jurisdiction. Please avoid such inspections in the future so that the police system is not affected - and stay within limits.”

Senior officials added that such visits can disrupt emergency duties and create operational difficulties for officers on duty.

Gupta criticised the communication, calling its language derogatory and insulting. “It shows exactly what the officer thinks of the women’s commission and of women,” she said. She also questioned the authority of the officer who sent the letter, terming it procedurally invalid, and stated the matter has been escalated to the commission chairperson, who has “taken cognisance and assured action.”

Gupta defended her inspection as part of routine work to collect crime-against-women data and coordinate with women officers. “It is the government and the commission that decide our powers - not the Joint CP,” she said.

The episode has set the stage for a bureaucratic face-off between the police and the commission, with the matter now expected to reach the state government. When contacted, Joint CP, Crime, VK Singh clarified that the communication was merely a letter, not an official notice. “It was only meant to apprise her of the police mandate. I am not authorised to issue a notice to a member of the commission,” he said.