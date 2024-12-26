Step up trillion-dollar economy efforts, seek expert help: CM Yogi

letters@hindustantimes.com Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed state government departments to implement an action plan to generate employment effectively. He also asked officials to seek the cooperation of experts to accelerate efforts towards achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

Chairing a meeting at his official residence here to discuss employment generation in the state, he said the state government’s initiative would enable the “New Uttar Pradesh” to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth while creating abundant employment opportunities in line with the vision of “New India.”

At this meeting, officials of various departments and institutional representatives presented potential opportunities and plans for creating jobs.

He emphasised that providing timely employment to the state’s youth, based on their qualifications and skills, is a top priority for the government. Calling for the creation of maximum employment opportunities by leveraging local resources, he directed officials to enhance effectiveness of skill development programmes to encourage youth toward entrepreneurship.

He also highlighted that the state government is working sector-wise to achieve its goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy.

Notably, to achieve this goal, work is being carried out across 10 sectors, with all state departments integrated into these sectors. He reviews the progress every three months, while the ministers concerned conduct monthly reviews. Additionally, the administrative heads of departments are required to review the work every 15 days.

Adityanath said the work of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy is being monitored by the CM dashboard. He urged representatives of various institutions to inspect the CM dashboard so that they can be made aware of the working style of the state government.

He said the sectors offering the most employment opportunities are medical, education, tourism, construction, and manufacturing, urging special focus on these areas. He also highlighted that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the state’s image to the nation and the world. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, a confluence of religion, spirituality, and culture, attracts global attention. Discussions during the Mahakumbh should focus on employment, skill development, knowledge, and technology, he added. He instructed officials to increase the number of UPSRTC buses and develop new routes to enhance connectivity.