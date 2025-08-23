STF guns down wanted criminal in Azamgarh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Varanasi unit, gunned down notorious criminal Shankar Kannaujiya in an encounter in Azamgarh district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash said. The accused was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment. (For representation)

The accused was infamous for beheading his victims and a reward of ₹1 lakh for Kannaujiya’s arrest had been announced by the ADG, Varanasi Zone, on September 13, 2024, he added.

The STF recovered a 9mm carbine, a 9mm pistol, a khukri, and a large quantity of cartridges from the spot.

Kannuajiya’s unidentified accomplice managed to flee the spot, taking advantage of darkness, the ADG said, adding efforts were on to identify and arrest him.

According to the police officer, the STF team tried to apprehend Kannaujiya in the Jahanabad area when he opened fire on them. “He fired at the team with the intention of killing them, but they managed to escape the bullets. The STF retaliated, injuring him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment,” Yash said.

Kannaujiya was wanted in several cases of murder and loot, including the 2011 killing of Vindhyachal Pandey in Mau’s Dohrighat, where he allegedly beheaded the victim.

“In July 2024, he abducted and beheaded Shailendra Singh, a resident of Maharajganj district, and stole a loader vehicle,” Yash added.