Stones found placed between rly track points in U.P.'s Orai

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jan 22, 2024 09:17 PM IST

An alert railwayman on track patrolling averted a mishap after he noticed some stones strategically placed on railway points to cause obstruction near Bal Ghar Inter College

An alert railwayman on track patrolling averted a mishap after he noticed some stones strategically placed on railway points to cause obstruction near Bal Ghar Inter College in Jalaun district’s Orai early on Monday, police said.

He promptly reported the matter to higher authorities and stones were subsequently removed. Luckily, stones were found when no were passing through the affected lines.

Railway points are arrangements in a railway track to divert a train from the main line to the branch line. The incident has raised concerns about the potential risks and disruptions it posed to railway traffic.

Police suspect the alleged troublemakers sought to create chaos by interfering with the railway points amidst the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

