STP halted for months due to pipeline leak, Lucknow municipal commissioner steps in

A major leak in the 1600 mm inlet pipeline of the 50 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Loniya Purwa has forced the entire facility to remain shut since June 19, 2025, severely disrupting sewage management in the area. Despite multiple written reminders over several months from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), repairs had not commenced. This led Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar to step in on Saturday and direct that the work be started immediately. After examining the damaged stretch, Kumar directed GM Jalkal and the private contractor agency, M/s Suez India Pvt. Ltd, to begin repair work without delay. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

During a detailed inspection, Kumar found that the inlet pipeline and its adjoining chamber, installed by the UP Jal Nigam (Urban), have been experiencing heavy leakage for months. Officials informed him that the issue had not only brought the plant’s operations to a halt but also impeded work under the Namami Gange project, heightening concerns about environmental damage and sewage overflow in nearby areas.

The Jal Nigam (Rural) project manager and chief engineer (Ganga) had repeatedly highlighted the issue through several letters since July 2025, but no repair activity was initiated. The municipal commissioner termed this prolonged inaction “highly irresponsible,” noting that the STP plays a critical role in the city’s wastewater treatment network.

After examining the damaged stretch, Kumar directed GM Jalkal and the private contractor agency, M/s Suez India Pvt. Ltd, to begin repair work without delay. He warned officials that laxity would not be tolerated and instructed them to prepare a joint action plan to restore operations quickly. He also directed the Jal Nigam (Rural) project manager to ensure proper earth-filling once the leakage is fixed.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, GM Jalkal Kuldeep Singh, engineers from Jal Nigam (Urban and Rural), and representatives of Suez India were also present during the inspection.