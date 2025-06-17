Stranded in Iran, 96 pilgrims from Lucknow seek Indian govt’s help for safe return

LUCKNOW As many as 96 people from the Shia community in Lucknow, who had gone to Qom city of Iran on pilgrimage, are stranded there due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Flights have been cancelled and airports have suspended operations, leaving them with limited options for returning home. These people have sought the Indian government’s assistance for safe evacuation and journey back home. The group is staying at a hotel in Qom. Local security agencies and police have reportedly asked the group members not to go out without any important work. (Sourced)

“The war is on, but we are calm. We are staying in the hotel, not going out anywhere. The local agency has also asked us to stay inside. We are contacting the Indian Embassy. The return flight of our group is on June 21, but there is no hope of flight operations yet. We appeal to the government to rescue us from here and take us back to our country,” said Syed Nihal Haider, a resident of Kashmiri Mohalla in Lucknow, who is leading the group, while speaking on phone.

He added, “There is no shortage of food or any resources as of now. But if the situation remains like this, the problems may increase in future. The families of the people in the group who are in Lucknow are also worried.”

Nihal said apart from this group, many others from Lucknow are also staying in different hotels of Qom.

“Till June 21, arrangements have been made for breakfast and food for all people in our group. But if the situation does not improve and we have to spend a few more days, then there can be a problem. As everyone had come prepared as per a fixed date, they brought money with them accordingly. But after June 21, it may be difficult to get basic facilities like lodging and fooding,” said Nihal.

This group of 96 people from Lucknow includes Noor Fatima, Nazaqat Begum, Rafat Begum, Syed Hasan Raza, Syed Abbas Raza, Fiza Rizvi, Rahnuma Zaidi, Rekha Rizvi, Rizwana Begum, Sahan Bano, Shaheen Fatima, Sheeba Rizvi, Noor Fatima, Nusrat Ali, Hashmat Begum and others.

General secretary of Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, urged the government to ensure the safe return of the pilgrims stranded in Iran. “As we all know that a huge number of pilgrims are stranded in Iran due to the ongoing Iran-Israel war. I have spoken to authorities concerned in the ministry of external affairs and government of India regarding the safe return of pilgrims. I hereby request the Prime Minister to ensure the safe return of pilgrims as all airports are closed there.”