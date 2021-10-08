Street-Vending: After Lucknow’s Charbagh, other city areas to be streamlined

After Charbagh, plans are afoot at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to streamline street vendors in Alambagh, Aminabad, Chowk, Mahanagar, Nishatganj, Bhootnath market, Indira Nagar, Patrakar Puram, Puranaqila road.

LMC officials are upbeat after garnering praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the maximum number of loans to street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana in the state. PM Modi lavished praise during the inauguration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “96,000 street vendors had registered with us for the loan but the loan was distributed to 60,367 street vendors after their economic profiling. At that time, we never knew we were at the top in the country. But after being praised by the PM our responsibility has increased. Now, we have to streamline them, like we tried in Charbagh. Soon, street vendors in Alambagh, Chowk, Aminabad, Nazirabad, Qaiserbagh will be streamlined. Our officials are in talks with their representatives.”

The street vendors suffered a lot during the lockdown. They required some assistance from the government to keep their businesses going. The Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana came as a big relief for them.

“Before March 24 this year, only 11,000 street vendors were registered with LMC. But now, the number of registrations has increased to 96,000 in Lucknow,” Dwivedi said.

LMC had formed 55 teams to increase registration of street vendors and negotiate with various banks to provide them with loans. The loans were processed at a fast pace on priority.