Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Structural biologist Shekhar Mande to be chief guest at Lucknow University convocation on September 10

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 03:30 am IST

The university informed that the honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) will be awarded to former director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

Lucknow University on Saturday announced that Shekhar C Mande, structural biologist and former secretary at the department of scientific & industrial research (DSIR) and director general of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) will be the chief guest at the 68th convocation ceremony to be held on September 10.

Former DGP Prashant Kumar will be awarded an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa). It was approved by governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel, in keeping with its tradition of honouring individuals with extraordinary contributions to society and the nation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Mande is globally recognised for his pioneering work in protein structure and function, tuberculosis biology, biophysical and biochemical approaches, and computational biology.

The university also informed that the honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) will be awarded to former director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar. It has been approved by governor and chancellor of universities Anandiben Patel, as per the University’s tradition of recognising individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to society and the nation.

The 1990-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Prashant Kumar has had a distinguished career spanning over three decades, marked by leadership in law enforcement, public safety, counter-terrorism, and crime control.

During his tenure as DGP, he was instrumental in the successful security planning and execution of the Surakshit Mahakumbh 2025, which witnessed the participation of more than 66 crore pilgrims.

