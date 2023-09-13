News / Cities / Lucknow News / Student’s body found hanging: Teacher booked for abetment to suicide

Student’s body found hanging: Teacher booked for abetment to suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The deceased’s mother said she found a handwritten note from her son’s belongings. “He named a teacher, accusing him of harassment. He also wrote that ‘my sir should be held responsible if I die in future,” alleged the woman

LUCKNOW A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Tuesday against a teacher after the body of a student of diploma in elementary education was found hanging at the latter’s house in Thakurganj on Sunday.

The youth’s father said his son went to his room to offer namaz on Sunday morning and did not return. (Pic for representation)
The 24-year-old victim from Hussainabad locality in Thakurganj was a fourth semester student at a private college in Kakori area, said police.

ADCP (west zone) CN Sinha said the FIR was registered in connection with the incident and a probe was underway.

The youth’s father said his son went to his room to offer namaz on Sunday morning and did not return. “His body was found hanging from the ceiling with a rope tied around his neck. We called the police and a team reached the spot for investigation,” he said.

The deceased’s mother said she found a handwritten note while rummaging through her son’s belongings after his death. “He named a teacher, accusing him of harassment for the last few months. He also wrote that ‘my sir should be held responsible if I die in future,” she alleged.

The woman handed over the ‘suicide note’ to the police.

“The teacher had an objection to my son’s internship at a school and used to harass him for the same,” she alleged.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
