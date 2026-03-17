‘Sufficient LPG supply’: Admn pushes for home delivery as queues continue in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Amidst claims of “sufficient domestic LPG supply” in the state capital, frustration over “long waiting time” for cylinder delivery spilled onto the streets on Monday when consumers staged a protest and briefly blocked a road outside an agency in Gomti Nagar, demanding immediate restoration of regular supply. As officials scrambled to clear backlogs, the administration aggressively pushed the directive: trust the supply chain and stay home for delivery. Consumers block the road outside a gas agency in Viram Khand, Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow, on Monday, protesting after failing to receive LPG cylinder. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The protest took place in Viram Khand 5 area near a Bharat Gas agency at Deva Palace, where a large number of consumers gathered since morning hoping to receive their LPG cylinders. As the crowd grew and supplies failed to arrive on time, angry residents blocked the road, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

Cops from Gomti Nagar police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blockade. They managed to pacify the protesters and clear the road after some time, restoring

traffic movement.

However, gas agency staff said they distributed more than 500 cylinders, which they received in the morning but will be able to distribute more when fresh supply arrives.

Meanwhile, oil companies maintained that domestic LPG supply is being sent regularly to meet demand. But, consumers argue that if cylinders are arriving, agencies must explain why those who booked earlier are still waiting for delivery.

Angry consumers said the waiting lines have not reduced, and many are unwilling to spend hours outside agencies to receive their refills.

Many of them complained that even after booking refills in early March, their cylinders have still not been delivered.

Savitri Tewari, a resident of Daliganj, said she has been struggling to book a refill for over two weeks.

“I have been trying to book a cylinder for 15 days but the booking is not going through. The agency is refusing offline booking, and I have been borrowing a cylinder from my neighbour for four days,” she said.

Naveen Mishra said he booked a cylinder on March 5 through Indian Oil Corporation, but has not yet received it from Geeta Gas Agency in Golaganj. “Even after visiting the agency several times over the past week, I still haven’t received my cylinder,” he added.

Another consumer, Arpit Srivastava, said he booked a refill on March 7 through Bharat Petroleum and has been contacting a distributor in Vikas Nagar since March 10. “They keep saying the cylinder will be

delivered tomorrow, but that ‘tomorrow’ hasn’t come even after five days,” he said.

Distribution System Under Question

Consumers have begun questioning the distribution system, asking where the cylinders are going despite repeated assurances by oil companies that supplies are normal.

Many residents said they are unwilling to spend hours outside agencies and urged distributors to prioritise home delivery for customers who have already booked cylinders.

Administration pushes for home delivery

Additional district magistrate (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said the district administration has urged gas agencies to avoid crowding outside distribution centres.

She said district magistrate Vishak G has instructed agencies to ensure cylinders are delivered directly to consumers’ homes instead of being distributed from agency premises.

‘Operational challenges’

However, distributors said implementing this directive is not always easy. Gas agency owners pointed out that many consumers are currently living at addresses different from those registered in their LPG accounts. Such customers often collect cylinders directly from agencies. They also warned that large crowds gathering outside agencies can lead to law and order issues. They said a more efficient home delivery system would not only reduce inconvenience for consumers but also help avoid congestion and disorder outside gas distribution centres.

According to Jagdish Raj, president of the UP chapter of the All India LPG Distributors’ Federation, the core issue lies in unusually high booking numbers.

“The number of bookings has not come down from around 24,000 per day to the usual 8,000–10,000 bookings. If the pressure does not reduce, the problem will continue,” he said.

Supply is adequate: Oil cos

Oil companies insist that supply remains sufficient. “Around 7 lakh cylinders were distributed across Uttar Pradesh on Monday alone,” said Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of Indian Oil Corporation.

He added that companies currently maintain a buffer stock of four to five days and that supply of commercial LPG cylinders has also improved. Commercial cylinders are supplied on the basis of genuineness.

WHAT’S THE GROUND REALITY?

Nearly 35,000 domestic LPG cylinders were distributed across Lucknow by various agencies on Monday. Yet queues outside several outlets suggest the gap between official claims and ground realities remains significant.

Until deliveries become more consistent and booking backlogs reduce, long waiting lines and rising frustration among residents are likely to persist outside gas agencies.

Officials maintained that efforts are being made to streamline the distribution process and improve supply across the city. However, it would take a few more days until deliveries become more consistent.