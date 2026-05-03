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Sultanpur court rejects petition seeking voice sample of Rahul Gandhi

In its order, the court observed that there was no requirement for voice sample matching as Gandhi had not denied that the voice in the CD submitted before it was his.

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ayodhya
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An MP/MLA court in Sultanpur on Saturday rejected a plea seeking voice sample of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case linked to his alleged objectionable remark against Union home minister Amit Shah, and and posted the matter for next hearing on May 11.

Sultanpur court rejects petition seeking voice sample of Rahul Gandhi

Judicial magistrate Shubham Verma of the special MP/MLA court dismissed the application filed by complainant and BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who had sought forensic examination of Gandhi’s voice through a laboratory. The court also directed Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP, to furnish a bail bond.

In its order, the court observed that there was no requirement for voice sample matching as Gandhi had not denied that the voice in the CD submitted before it was his.

The case pertains to an alleged remark made by Gandhi in Bengaluru in 2018, in which he reportedly made the alleged remark. The defamation complaint was filed on August 4, 2018, by Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Sultanpur court rejects petition seeking voice sample of Rahul Gandhi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Sultanpur court rejects petition seeking voice sample of Rahul Gandhi
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