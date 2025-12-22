Sumaiya Rana served preventive notice, asked to furnish 5L bond

Sumaiya Rana, 45, national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party and daughter of the late Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, has been served a preventive notice requiring her to furnish bonds worth ₹5 lakh after police expressed apprehension of a possible breach of peace in the state capital. Police claimed that Rana had announced a protest and gherao in connection with the hijab controversy involving Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad. (File)

The notice was issued on Saturday by the assistant commissioner of police-cum-executive magistrate, Qaiserbagh, under sections 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in a case registered at Qaiserbagh police station.

Rana has been directed to appear before the ACP Qaiserbagh court on Monday and explain why she should not be bound down for one year to maintain peace and good behaviour by furnishing a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount.

The action followed a report submitted by sub-inspector Seema Yadav on December 19, which was forwarded with recommendations by the Qaiserbagh SHO. Police claimed that Rana had announced a protest and gherao in connection with the hijab controversy involving Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad.

In the order, the executive magistrate observed that such protests could disrupt the ongoing assembly session and disturb public tranquillity.

Rana, however, alleged police high-handedness and claimed she was placed under house arrest at her Silver Height Apartments flat in the Ghasiyari Mandi area.