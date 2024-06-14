 Summer vacation extended; UP government schools to reopen on June 28 - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 14, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Teachers to resume duties from June 25 from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm to discharge administrative responsibilities

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the basic education department has decided to extend the summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools for classes 1 to 8, which come under the UP Basic Education Council (UP Basic Shiksha Parishad), until June 27.

The decision was announced by the basic education director, Pratap Singh Baghel in an order on Friday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The decision was announced by the basic education director, Pratap Singh Baghel in an order on Friday.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 18, but they will now reopen on June 28.

The classes will be held from 7:30 am to 10 am initially, and from July 1, the classes will be held from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, following the prescribed timetable, the order added.

The summer vacation for teachers will end on June 24 and from June 25, teachers, para teachers, instructors and non-teaching staff are required to stay in school from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm to discharge administrative responsibilities, as stated in the order.

Detailed instructions regarding other activities in schools, cleanliness, and increasing enrolment in schools under the School Chalo Abhiyan will be sent separately from June 25 to 30.

The order applies to all government primary, upper primary, and every other recognised school by the basic shiksha parishad. However, it is not applicable to ICSE and CBSE schools.

