In connection with ongoing investigation in Post Matric Scholarship Scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Allahabad zonal office, has filed third supplementary charge sheet under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before the special PMLA court, Lucknow against Shivam Gupta, chairman of Dr Om Prakash Institute of Management and Technology on Wednesday, said ED officials on Saturday. Supplementary chargesheet against mgmt, tech institute owner filed in post matric scholarship scam (pic for representation)

In a press note shared with media, the ED officials said the investigation was initiated based on intelligence and FIR registered by UP Police in scholarship scam against the accused persons. They said the investigation revealed that managers and trustees of various educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh got fake and dummy students admitted to their institutes for namesake and applied for scholarship in their names on the government portal with the sole purpose of wrongful advantage of government schemes which were meant for needy students.

The officials further informed that all the formalities in this regard were done by the institutes themselves through various agents and the scholarship so received was transferred to accounts of colleges and thereafter withdrawn in cash or ultimately transferred to personal accounts of owners, managers, trustees or family members, thus, their actions resulted in embezzlement of more than Rs100 crore of government money.

They said the investigation revealed that accused Shivam Gupta is chairman of one of such educational institutes and played active role in generation of proceeds of crime in form of fake scholarship fund and is beneficiary of said proceeds of crime and utilized it in payment of salaries, personal expenses, construction of his college buildings.

In this connection his movable and immovable properties worth Rs.5.76 crore was attached and seized under relevant provisions of PMLA. Notably, the ED arrested Shivam Gupta on March 1, 2024, and was in ED remand for eleven days. He is in jail in judicial custody.

His bail application was rejected by the special PMLA court on May 21, 2024. Previously, five persons, Ali Abbas Jafri, Izhar Hussain Jafri, Ravi Prakash Gupta, Vikram Nag and Ram Gopal, were arrested, and the charge sheet was filed against them. Further investigation is under progress.