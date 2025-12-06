Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Surcharge rivals principal as 54 lakh small consumers never pay bills in UP

ByBrajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 04:28 am IST

Uttar Pradesh faces ₹55,980 crore in unpaid electricity dues from 1.45 crore consumers, with chronic non-payment hindering recovery efforts.

Uttar Pradesh’s power sector is burdened with an extraordinary 55,980 crore in unpaid electricity dues locked against more than 1.45 crore consumers across small domestic and commercial categories. A large share of them have never paid their bills even once, despite drawing power for years.

An internal document discussed during a recent review meeting by energy minister AK Sharma discloses that the surcharge component alone has swollen to 21,553 crore, almost two-thirds of the principal amount of 33,427 crore, showing how habitual non-payment has steadily converted routine dues into an unmanageable stock of legacy arrears.

The Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana, or the one-time settlement scheme, launched by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPC) on December 1, targets consumers with loads of up to two kW (domestic) and 1 kW (commercial).

The domestic 1 kW category, which forms the backbone of rural and semi-urban consumption, shows the sharpest accumulation of arrears. Here, 49.44 lakh consumers have never paid a single bill, with dues standing at 25,319 crore, while another 71.91 lakh consumers hold dues of 15,097 crore.

Together, the 1.21 crore domestic 1 kW consumers alone carry 41,416 crore in arrears, making this segment the single biggest contributor to the state’s ballooning power dues.

The domestic 2 kW category, though smaller in size, displays a similarly entrenched pattern. Of the 22.50 lakh consumers in this group, 4.28 lakh have never paid and owe 6,907 crore, while 18.21 lakh long-unpaid consumers add another 6,335 crore. The commercial or essential 1 kW segment, which includes small shops and establishments that depend on electricity for daily operations, is no exception. Here, 39,742 consumers who’ve never paid owe 617 crore, and 1.33 lakh ‘long-unpaid’ consumers owe 705 crore, taking the category’s total to 1,322 crore.

While much smaller in absolute numbers than domestic slabs, this segment highlights that chronic non-payment extends across both household and small-business users.

Across all slabs, the surcharge build-up is the single largest stress point. Against the total outstanding of 55,980 crore, the principal component is 31,205 crore, while surcharges alone account for a massive 24,775 crore.

This means almost half the accumulated burden on defaulters is not for electricity consumed but for penalties, making it practically impossible for low-income households to clear dues without some form of relaxation.

“Despite launching one-time settlement schemes almost every year, UPPCL has not been able to make a dent in the stock of arrears. Each year begins with a higher starting base of unpaid dues, even as honest consumers continue to shoulder rising costs,” said a senior energy department official.

“This year’s version of the scheme, rolled out as the Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana, again offers a window for surcharge waiver and even the principal settlement, but the scale of the challenge is evident in the figures. More than 55,000 crore stuck across 1.45 crore consumers, many of whom have remained outside the payment cycle for years,” a senior UPPCL said.

UPPCL sees a significant revenue opportunity. “If just half of the eligible consumers opt for settlement under the ongoing Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana, the corporation could realise between 15,000 crore and 20,000 crore, a recovery that would meaningfully ease its cash flow stress, help fund network upgrades and reduce the structural deficit of the state’s power distribution system,” the official noted.

