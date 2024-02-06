Suspense builds up ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in U.P. as BJP mulls picks

The arithmetic of 2024 Lok Sabha polls is likely to play a part in the BJP choice of leaders for the February 27 elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh. Of the 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh whose term will expire in April, 9 are from the BJP. Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for February 27. (For Representation)

Based on its current strength in the U.P. assembly, whose members vote in Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP can send 7 members to the upper house of Parliament while the Samajwadi Party is the only opposition party that would have the rest. Speculation is rife that famous poet Kumar Vishwas, who hails from west U.P., could be among the BJP picks.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“This speculation has been on for a while and it is almost certain that not all sitting MPs would be repeated. So, Kumar Vishwas is a definite contender and his praise on social media of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Parliament is some indication. But these are mere conjectures now for it is the party leadership that takes a final call on the issue,” a BJP leader said.

“You may notice that for each RS MP that is replaced, a party plan that their replacement is of their caste or fits into party’s scheme of things in some way that proves beneficial for 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” BJP leader said who also didn’t rule out “surprise element”.

“Watch out for some new entrants at the last minute or some fresh alliance all of which could play a part in deciding the party’s final line up for Rajya Sabha from UP,” a BJP leader said.

A panel of names to be sent to BJP high command is ready and party leaders indicated that since the vacancies would be filled just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party high command would like to ensure maximum representation of all sections of the society.

“Like always, this time more so, the final choice would reveal meticulous approach of the party. So, there could be party loyalists in the list, there could be some turncoats and then there could even be some Lok Sabha MPs who are useful to the party but may not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” a BJP leader said.

The 9 BJP members whose term will end on April 2 include party’s national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi, Vijay Pal Tomar who has been named election in-charge for Odisha, former Samajwadi Party heavyweight-turned-BJP MP Ashok Bajpai, Dalit leader from west U.P. Kanta Kardam, party’s OBC leader Sakaldeep Rajbhar, national spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao and veteran leader Anil Jain.

Businessman from west U.P. Anil Agarwal, senior leader Harnath Singh Yadav who on Monday demanded that Places of Worship Act 1991 be scrapped immediately, too are in there.