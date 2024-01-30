Suspense over UP DGP post continues as Vijay Kumar retires today

LUCKNOW Suspense over the coveted post of UP director general of police (DGP) continues as the acting state police chief Vijay Kumar is scheduled to retire on Wednesday. The names of four IPS of 1989 batch and 10 officers of the 1988 batch, including four officers on central deputation, are under consideration for the acting state police chief’s post, said officers. (Pic for representation)

The UP Police is likely to get another acting DGP for the fourth consecutive term and many stakeholders have a say in the appointment of the new state police chief, said senior government officials.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

They said chances of getting another acting police chief are high as the state government has yet not sent the names of eligible IPS officers to the union government for the appointment of a full-time DGP for the state police force.

The names of four IPS of 1989 batch and 10 officers of the 1988 batch, including four officers on central deputation, are under consideration for the acting state police chief’s post, added the officers.

For the post of full-time DGP, the state government sends the list of senior-most IPS officers (with minimum service period of six months left) to the union home ministry and different stakeholders, including the Union Public Service Commission chairman to further decide the names of three officers, in accordance with norms, said a senior official.

He said no full-time DGP was appointed after the removal of the 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goel on May 11, 2022, much before his superannuation in February 2024, following allegations of inaction and lack of interest towards work. Goel is currently posted as DG Civil Defence.

“After that DS Chauhan took over as acting DGP and continued to hold the charge until his superannuation in April 2023. After his tenure, RK Vishwakarma served as acting DGP for around one month before Vijay Kumar was appointed as acting DGP on May 31, 2023,” he added.