Sustainable architecture can help reduce carbon emissions, say experts at LAF

Sustainable architecture cannot just support the climate but can also be economical in the long run. It can also help you gain several incentives provided by the government.

This was the common opinion shared by architects while talking to Hindustan Times on Friday. They were present at the three-day Lucknow Architecture Festival 2.0 which began at Ekana Stadium. Dean, faculty of architecture and planning, Vandana Sehgal, said that sustainable architecture is the need of the hour as it can help reduce carbon emissions and support the environment.

President, Lucknow Architects Association, Prashant Pal Singh, said that sustainable architecture is the only way out but along with it, the focus should also be to rejuvenate architecture or the net positive buildings (which can generate more energy than consumed).

“Architecture should be planned in a scientific way where one can make optimum use of resources. Besides, policy makers should try having a transport-oriented or neighbourhood development plan which means that facilities like healthcare, education and livelihood should be within a 2-3 km radius of a person,” said Singh.

Another architect Ajay Behl said, “Creating awareness is important for achieving and retaining these policies. Sustainable architecture, like rainwater harvesting, can be helpful.”

UP Public Works Department architect, Sabina Singh, said that when they approve of designs as a part of the selection committee, they give extra points to architects who work with a sustainable approach.