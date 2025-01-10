Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sustainable architecture can help reduce carbon emissions, say experts at LAF

ByGodhooli Sharma, Lucknow
Jan 10, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Sustainable architecture supports the climate and economy, offering government incentives, say architects at Lucknow Architecture Festival 2.0.

Sustainable architecture cannot just support the climate but can also be economical in the long run. It can also help you gain several incentives provided by the government.

Experts participate in a panel discussion at LAF on Friday (HT Photo)
Experts participate in a panel discussion at LAF on Friday (HT Photo)

This was the common opinion shared by architects while talking to Hindustan Times on Friday. They were present at the three-day Lucknow Architecture Festival 2.0 which began at Ekana Stadium. Dean, faculty of architecture and planning, Vandana Sehgal, said that sustainable architecture is the need of the hour as it can help reduce carbon emissions and support the environment.

President, Lucknow Architects Association, Prashant Pal Singh, said that sustainable architecture is the only way out but along with it, the focus should also be to rejuvenate architecture or the net positive buildings (which can generate more energy than consumed).

“Architecture should be planned in a scientific way where one can make optimum use of resources. Besides, policy makers should try having a transport-oriented or neighbourhood development plan which means that facilities like healthcare, education and livelihood should be within a 2-3 km radius of a person,” said Singh.

Another architect Ajay Behl said, “Creating awareness is important for achieving and retaining these policies. Sustainable architecture, like rainwater harvesting, can be helpful.”

UP Public Works Department architect, Sabina Singh, said that when they approve of designs as a part of the selection committee, they give extra points to architects who work with a sustainable approach.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On