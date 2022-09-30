Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 to start from U.P.’s Prayagraj on Oct 1

Union youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Thakur will launch the month-long Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 from Prayagraj on Saturday (October 1). Thakur confirmed this in a tweet from his official twitter handle late on Thursday evening.

The objective of Swachh Bharat 2.0 is to increase awareness about cleanliness, organise people and ensure participation of the countrymen, especially the youth, in making India clean.

Swachh Bharat 1.0 was also launched from Prayagraj in 2021. Like last year, Union minister Anurag Thakur will remain in Prayagraj for the launch. He will also inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex on Saturday, said district officials in the know of things.

In a video message released on social media, Thakur has said that 744 districts and six lakh villages of the country will be linked to the campaign through all youth trusts, national service scheme and other voluntary organisations.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to connect people from different regions, languages and backgrounds. Swachh Bharat 2.0 is not just a programme but it is an effort to make people realise the importance of cleanliness. It will also contribute to better the happiness index of the country. The department of youth affairs is trying to convert this campaign into the biggest cleanliness drive being run by the people in the country, Thakur shared in his video message. In the message, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned five resolutions in his address on the Independence Day. There is a resolution in this to make India developed.

“The goal of developed India is not possible without Swachh Bharat. Last year, the target was to dispose 75 lakh kg of plastic waste. More waste was disposed of than this target. Considering the enthusiasm of the youth displayed in last year’s campaign, the department of youth affairs has set a target of collecting and disposing 100 lakh kg plastic waste under campaign this year from October 1 to 31,” Thakur added.