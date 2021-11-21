Swachh Survekshan 2021: How Lucknow gained in sanitation rankings

The progress from one star to three star garbage-free city has not come easily for Lucknow. It took a lot of hard work by staff despite the pandemic, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said.

To note, Lucknow bagged awards in “best state capital in citizen feedback” and “garbage-free cities” categories in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Last year, Lucknow had secured 12th position out of 470 cities of the country which were nominated and it had also topped as the cleanest city of the state.

In 2019, Lucknow stood at a poor 121st place. In 2018, the state capital was placed at 115th rank while in 2017 its place was 269.

Dwivedi said, “I am not saying that there is no problem in the waste management on roads now but when you compare it from the past then the situation has surely improved. Lucknow has achieved three star sanitation rankings due to our 24x7 hard work for the last 12 months. When people used to sleep, our mechanized sweepers were sweeping the roads. Not only that we analysed our shortcomings and worked to ensure door-to-door waste collection from homes in every ward.”

The LMC has deployed 500 vehicles for waste collection and placed portable compactors at 84 places in the city. This has helped in compressing and transfer of waste in covered condition, he said.

“The LMC distributed three coloured bins in each house of 55 wards. I inspected the waste treatment plant at Shivri plant every month to check the segregation, recycling and composting of waste in a scientific way,” Dwivedi said.

“The survey also took note of our efforts in material recovery facility points which we established to process construction material. Besides, over 10,000 plots were made waste free, 120 open garbage dump yards were closed down and at the same time started sweeping 62 roads in the city with the help of mechanized sweeping machines,” said the municipal commissioner.

The central team also took note of the efforts in making city open defecation free.

“The LMC has ODF ++ certificate. LMC has also constructed 390 community toilets and 96 air-conditioned deluxe toilets across the city besides making 510 urinal points. In addition, 74 pink toilets were also made. These pink toilets have sanitary pad vending machines, hair dryers, dispensers, baby changing stations,” said Dwivedi.

The biggest advantage which Lucknow got was from the fact that LMC started using treated water from Bharwara treatment plant for irrigating plants on sides of road. Lucknow has also gained from the positive citizen feedback, said Dwivedi.