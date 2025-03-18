Swachhata for one rupee: Door-to-door garbage drive in Lko under scrutiny in surprise inspections

The Lucknow district administration conducted surprise inspections on Tuesday of gram panchayats Semnapur Koryani and Pahad Nagar Tikaria to assess the progress of the “Swachhata for rupees one” door-to-door garbage collection campaign. The inspections focused on evaluating solid waste management in 50 gram panchayats, where residents are charged just ₹ 1 per day for garbage collection. (Sourced)

The inspections focused on evaluating solid waste management in 50 gram panchayats, where residents are charged just ₹1 per day for garbage collection.

District magistrate Vishak G led the inspection in Semnapur Koryani, where around 3,000 residents are served by a single e-rickshaw for garbage collection. A cleanliness audit meeting was held on February 16. Officials confirmed that the garbage collection vehicle followed the designated route through live GPS tracking.

The DM directed officials to tackle illegal dumping on vacant plots by issuing notices and imposing penalties. He also instructed that self help group (SHG) members working as “Swachhata Sakhis” for fee collection should receive compensation similar to “Vidyut Sakhis” to strengthen community involvement.

In Pahad Nagar Tikaria, which serves about 2,725 residents with one e-rickshaw, the inspection revealed poor maintenance at the resource recovery centre (RRC). Despite a cleanliness audit meeting on February 23, garbage segregation was being carried out in an unsanitary area outside the centre. The district panchayati raj officer was asked to address the issue and take action against the responsible sanitation worker.