“Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” welcomed at NCR HQ in Prayagraj

As part of commemorative events of 50 years of Indian victory in 1971 Indo-Pak War, “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” (victory torch) reached North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters, on Thursday.

The mashaal was handed over to NCR general manager Pramod Kumar by Brig Ajay Pasbola, deputy GOC, Purva UP and MP Sub Area, said chief public relation officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.

The GM said Indian Railways ran over 2000 special trains for movement of forces and equipment during the war and 800 trains were run after the end of conflict to move prisoners of war and refugees.

He also mentioned contribution of 1033 Railways Engineers of the Territorial Army commanded by Lt Col ML Khanna, whose 1000 railwaymen-turned-armymen TA battalion, was called upon to activate and operate the work of 40 km rail line of Pakistan Railways in the middle of Thar Desert that straddles the two countries at that point.

“The task was completed in a day and in the bombings that were encountered during the operation loco driver Durga Shankar sustained burn injuries and offered to drive with his elbows. He was decorated with Veer Chakra while the unit was awarded with two Vishishth Sewa Medals,” he added.

The torch was later taken to the house of 1971 war veteran, Col (retd) K Kumar at Mehanduri area of Prayagraj.