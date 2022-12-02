Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Swatantra Dev made BJP national executive member

Swatantra Dev made BJP national executive member

lucknow news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:34 PM IST

A seasoned leader and U.P. cabinet minister, Swatantra Dev Singh is known for his organisational skills

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed its former Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh as member of its national executive. Singh is also the state’s Jal Shakti minister. The step has been seen as a move to strengthen the party’s hold on other backward class (OBC) in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Singh, who has earlier served as the state general secretary, state vice-president, in-charge of the party’s membership campaign and has led various other BJP drives has a long experience in the organisation and is known for the organisational skills.

The BJP made him state unit president in 2019 to strengthen the organisation and spread base among the OBC. The BJP returned to power in 2022 assembly election with a thumping majority. Singh was rewarded with a cabinet berth in the Yogi 2.0 government. In the Yogi 1.0 government, he served as the transport minister.

In a tweet, Singh thanked the party’s national leadership. “I will be fully determined and dedicated to discharge this responsibility given by the organisation,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out