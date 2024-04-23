Tacit understanding between BJP, BSP to divide votes: Danish Ali

The Congress’s Amroha candidate Kunwar Danish Ali, the sitting MP, was in focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted him allegedly for being averse to saying “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. At a rally in Amroha on April 19, Modi asked the people if such a person should be allowed to enter Parliament. On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused Ali of betraying her party by defecting to the Congress. Congress’s Amroha candidate Kunwar Danish Ali says he has not betrayed the BSP. (FILE PHOTO)

At a joint rally on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to send Ali to Lok Sabha with a bigger margin than in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In an interview, Danish Ali spoke on various issues amid the hectic election campaign for the Amroha seat, which will vote in the second phase on April 26. Excerpts:

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati target you at public meetings?

There is a tacit understanding between the BJP and BSP to divide non-BJP votes. The BJP won the Amroha seat in 2014 and the BSP in 2019. The leaders of both the parties know that this time the Congress- SP alliance will win the seat. Both the BJP and BSP leaders are unnerved. The voters know why Modi and Mayawati have targeted me.

The prime minister said the Congress candidate from Amroha has a problem in chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Your take?

During my first term in the Lok Sabha from 2019-2024, I exposed the working of the Modi government on the floor of the House. I raised public issues daily. The BJP was perturbed, they abused me in the House but I did not budge. The BJP leadership is leaving no stone unturned to stop me from reaching the Lok Sabha. PM had addressed a rally in Amroha and on Tuesday and CM Yogi Adityanath is coming here for the fourth time to address a public meeting. It shows the BJP leadership is panicky. The Congress- SP alliance is on a strong wicket.

Mayawati alleged that you betrayed the BSP. What do you have to say?

I have not betrayed the BSP. Rather, Mayawati has betrayed the BSP founder by dumping the ideology and principles of the party. While in the BSP, I followed its principles. I was pressured by the BSP leadership not to target the BJP government. I do not support crony capitalism promoted by BJP government.

PM Modi said the shooting of the film “Do shehzade ki jodi” of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is going on, but people have rejected their film. Your comment?

Is a person who wears a t-shirt and walks 4,000 kilometres in the interest of the people a shehzada? The people will decide the issue.

The BJP and the BSP have said Danish Ali is an outsider and development of Amroha is not his priority?

The Amroha Lok Sabha seat has five assembly segments. Four of them — Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat, Amroha and Hasanpur —are in Amroha district. The fifth assembly segment Garhmukteshwar is in Hapur district. I am a resident of Hapur. That’s why some people are spreading the misconception that I do not belong to Amroha constituency. The voters had rejected them in 2019 and they will reject them again in 2024.

On what plank are you seeking a second term from Amroha?

I am seeking people’s support on the development plank. During my first term, I ensured the launch of several projects in the constituency.

The BSP has fielded a Muslim candidate in Amroha. Do you see a triangular fight denting your support base?

The BSP is out of the race. There is a straight fight between the NDA and INDIA bloc in the constituency. The BSP is trying to cut into our votes, but will not succeed as the people know their game plan.