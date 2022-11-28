Take collective pledge against child marriage, dowry: U.P. CM Yogi

Appealing to people to take a collective pledge to end malpractices like child marriage and dowry, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said by becoming a part of mass marriages, everyone could contribute towards curbing social evils existing in the society.

Speaking at a mass marriage ceremony held under the “Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana” at Champa Devi Park here on Monday, the CM said the state government was continuing its focus on pro-women, pro-rural and pro-poor steps.

Extending his best wishes to 1,192 couple who tied the knot during the event, he said the mass marriage scheme started in 2017 was to ensure that daughters from financially weaker sections are married in a respectable manner. Under the scheme, an amount of ₹31,000 was first fixed for the marriage of each couple and then it was increased to ₹51,000, Yogi added.

The CM said the mass marriage programme was held on the auspicious “Vivah Panchami”—the day when Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married. He also said the double engine government (BJP government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working honestly and providing benefits to every section of the society without discrimination.

“The mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, given by PM Modi in 2014, is visible in the state today,” the CM said. He said one crore people were getting old age pension and around 2 lakh couples had got married under the ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’ in the state so far.

Earlier in the day, paying his tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur in a programme held at Jata Shankar Gurudwara here, the CM said the Sikh tradition is an inspiration for the protection of religion, culture and nation. He also said Guru Teg Bahadur had made sacrifices to protect Kashmiri Pandits.

The CM further said the country was celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (75 years of India’s independence) and country’s freedom had been achieved on the foundation of sacrifice. ---Abdur Rahman

Resolve people’s problems with sincerity: CM at Janta Darbar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 600 people at his Janta Darbar on the last day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur on Monday and directed officials to resolve them with sincerity. The Janta Darbar was held at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Hall.

Most of the cases were regarding ailments. The CM asked one of the woman applicants from Deoria district about Ayushman card and directed divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG to ensure a card for her. The applicant was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Yogi also directed the officials to prepare an estimate for her treatment. He assured the people that their problems would be resolved.