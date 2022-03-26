Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Take RSS ideology to villages in Kashi region: Mohan Bhagwat
Take RSS ideology to villages in Kashi region: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat was in Varanasi (Kashi) on the third day of his visit and held a meeting with RSS office bearers at Vishwa Samvad Kendra
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 08:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday gave a call for taking the Sangh’s ideology to villages in 17 districts of the Kashi region of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mohan Bhagwat was in Varanasi (Kashi) on the third day of his visit and held a meeting with RSS office bearers at Vishwa Samvad Kendra here. Preparations for centenary celebration of the RSS were discussed at the meeting. The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh would complete 100 years of its inception in 2025.

Mohan Bhagwat told RSS office bearers of the Kashi region that shatabdi vistaraks (Sangh functionaries) should carry out a drive in the villages and apprise the people of the Sangh ideology and various works being done by the organisation.

Bhagwat also said they should inform people about the objectives of establishing the RSS and its journey so far. For this, the pracharaks should meet the people, he added.

Bhagwat will address senior RSS office bearers of the Kashi region on Sunday evening. He will leave for Lucknow on Sunday night.

