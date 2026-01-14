Take SP’s vision, policies to voters: Akhilesh to party workers

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked his party workers to go door-to-door and tell voters about the SP’s policies and vision for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh to help the party come to power in the state in 2027. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow on January 13. (HT photo)

Addressing party workers from across the state here, he alleged: “The BJP is again engaged in creating fake votes.” “If BJP people tamper with the voter registration process, FIRs will be filed against those involved in creating fake votes. The format of the FIR is being sent to all Samajwadi Party booth level agents and booth in-charges,” the SP chief said.

“The people and voters of the state are not with the BJP. The BJP members are illegally encroaching on government and poor people’s lands across the state. Corruption is rampant in every department. The BJP will be nowhere to be seen in the 2027 assembly elections,” Yadav claimed.

On the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, he alleged, “The SIR is essentially the NRC (National Register of Citizens). The work that belongs to the home ministry is being done by the BJP government through the Election Commission.”

“Even after the SIR, many flaws are emerging in the voter list. The BJP is trying to manipulate the voter list. There is a huge difference between the figures of the Central and State Election Commissions regarding the voter list,” the SP chief further alleged.