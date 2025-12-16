Tata Group to invest in EVs, solar and power projects in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held discussions with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran on the group’s ongoing and proposed investments in the state, with a focus on electric vehicles, renewable energy and power generation. Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on December 15. (Sourced)

During the meeting, Chandrasekaran outlined Tata Motors’ plans to expand electric vehicles’ (EVs) manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh, including development of new EV models. He presented the group’s roadmap for EV growth, covering electric buses and vehicles, which is expected to strengthen Tata’s market presence while creating new employment opportunities in the state.

“The Tata Group also briefed the chief minister on its energy and infrastructure projects. Tata Power is setting up a new 1,900 MW thermal power unit at the Bara plant in Prayagraj. The project will comprise three power generation units of 360 MW each and is aimed at enhancing the state’s power capacity while generating local employment,” a government spokesman said.

In the renewable energy segment, Tata Power is accelerating solar projects in Uttar Pradesh. Two solar power plants of 50 MW each are being developed in Prayagraj and Banda. “The group is also promoting rooftop solar installations across the state, in line with the government’s emphasis on sustainable development and reduction of carbon emissions,” he said.

Also, to support IT and industrial infrastructure development, the Tata Group is constructing new buildings in Noida to attract further investment. The first phase of this project is targeted for phased completion by December 2026.

The CM welcomed the Tata Group’s investment plans, stating that they are in sync with Uttar Pradesh’s vision of industrial growth, clean energy expansion and job creation.