‘Teacher in uniform’ gets emotional send-off by students
GRP constable transferred to Jhansi. During his posting at Unnao’s Korarikala railway station, Kumar began a makeshift classroom under a shed, where he started teaching five children engaged in begging. In 3 years, the number of students rose to 150
KANPUR Hundreds of children became emotional on Monday and clung on to their ‘guru’ – Government Railway Police constable Rohit Kumar – asking him not to leave when he was transferred to Jhansi. Kumar has been a life changer for many during his four-year posting at Unnao’s Korarikala railway station by establishing ‘Har Haath Mein Kalam Pathshala’ (free school) for underprivileged kids.
Even locals had tears rolling down their cheeks. They brought in a live band to Korarikala village to give Kumar a warm and memorable send-off.
In his stint at the Korarikala railway station, Kumar began a makeshift classroom under a shed, where he started teaching five children engaged in begging. He also paid for their education expenses.
In three years, the number of students rose to 150 and he hired two women teachers, paying them ₹2,000 each from his salary.
“When I was posted here in 2018, I noticed these children were begging in the trains. They spent day in and day out at the railway station. I asked their parents to enrol them in a school, but they ignored me,” said Kumar.
When the constable spoke to the children, they showed willingness to study. Kumar requested his seniors for a night shift and began his classes under the shed at the railway station in the evenings.
This continued for a year before many locals pitched in with help. Together, Kumar and the villagers encouraged other children engaged in begging and menial works to study. Moreover, he asked many youngsters in college to help the children with their studies. In return, he used to give them a small amount from his salary.
Pooja Devi and Basant, the two teachers Kumar employed for ₹2,000, said they would continue teaching the children even though the constable would not be here. “We have seen the changes education has brought to the lives of these children,” said Pooja, adding that their school has grown by leaps and bounds as more children are coming for the classes.
Pooja said Kumar’s passion for education has brought positive changes in many lives. Last year, district panchayati raj officer (DPRO) Rajendra Prasad handed him over the keys of the Panchayat Bhavan to conduct classes. “Rohit Kumar got many bright students admitted to the secondary education board run schools. They regularly go there and also come to the classes held every evening,” said Basant.
Additional commissioner of police, Kanpur, Anand Kulkarni, said when he was SP (Unnao) in 2019, he had felicitated Kumar for his exemplary work. “He had done wonders and all of us wanted to be part of it,” he said.
After his transfer to Jhansi, an emotional Kumar said: “I will always be connected with these children even when I am in some other district.”
-
Union MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra seeks transfer of plea against his acquittal in 22-year-old murder case
Union minister of state (MoS) for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' has sought the transfer of an appeal againsAjay Kumar Mishra's'is acquittal in a 2000 murder case from the Lucknow bench to the Allahabad high court. The bench fixed the next hearing on September 6. Ajay Kumar Mishra and others were named in the FIR in this case. Ajay Kumar Mishra is the MP from Kheri Lok Sabha seat.
-
Uttar Pradesh a dream destination for investment: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh had become a dream destination for investment because of an improvement in law and order, a development-oriented atmosphere, attractive sectoral policies and world-class infrastructure. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council through video conference. Union home minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting in Bhopal. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.
-
Pune activists demand discontinuation of mobile immersion tanks
While the Pune Municipal Corporation had introduced mobile immersion tanks during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival, civic activists are now demanding that these be discontinued, citing the spending of nearly Rs1.35 crore on them as 'unnecessary' and 'a complete waste of money'. It was during the pandemic-induced lockdown that the PMC decided to float tenders and hire tankers and other vehicles to collect Ganesh idols directly from the citizens' homes.
-
No more free street parking for residents; BMC to start pilot in four wards
Mumbai The civic body will implement paid on-street parking in four administrative wards in the city, which will allow citizens to park their vehicles in designated areas under close circuit camera television surveillance. As a pilot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked 34 roads in D ward in South Mumbai, including August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg in Nepeansea Road and Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner in Peddar Road.
-
MTDC guided tours to popularise Ganesh festival among tourists & non-Maharashtrians
In a bid to draw more tourists during the Ganesh festival and make it popular amongst non-Maharashtrians and foreigners, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation plans to conduct guided tours in Pune and Mumbai this year. The MTDC plans to carry out separate tours for national-level tour operators, influencers and the media to familiarise them with the festival in both Pune and Mumbai. Only those from other states can participate in these tours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics