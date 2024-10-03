Teacher, wife, and 2 kids shot dead in Amethi home; CM Yogi Adityanath orders strict action

Four of a family, including a primary school teacher, his wife and their two children were shot dead by some unidentified assailants who barged into their house in a crowded residential locality of Amethi district late on Thursday evening, officials said. The initial police investigation hinted at personal enmity as the motive behind the crime. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The shootout caused panic in the locality as senior police officials, including Lucknow zone ADG SB Shiradkar and Ayodhya range IG Praveen Kumar, rushed to Amethi given the gravity of the crime.

The initial police investigation hinted at personal enmity as the reason for the crime.

Taking serious cognizance, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directives to take the strictest action against those involved in the ghastly killings.

He expressed condolence over the deaths of the primary teacher and his three family members.

An Amethi police official said the crime was committed near the Bhawani Nagar intersection when a group of assailants barged into the house of teacher Sunil Kumar, who was posted at Panhona primary school of Singhpur block, and opened indiscriminate firing.

He said Sunil Kumar was recently transferred from Uchhahar, Rae Bareli to Amethi’s Singhpur block.

Kumar, 35, his wife, 33, and their two daughters aged six and one were killed in the shootout.

The cop said the bodies of the couple were found near a water tap and circumstances suggested the duo tried to run away and save themselves after spotting the assailants inside their house while the two children’s bullet-riddled body found inside a room.

He said further investigation in the case was on and multiple teams had been set up to arrest the assailants after ascertaining the motive behind the crime.