Teachers’ Day 2025: CM Yogi lauds 3 UP teachers who receive National Award from Prez

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended congratulations to three Uttar Pradesh teachers who received the National Teacher Awards from President Droupadi Murmu along with several others from across India at a function held in New Delhi on Teachers’ Day. Prof Vibha Sharma from AMU, Madhurima Tiwari, principal, PM Shri Composite School, Mirzapur and Ram Lal Singh Yadav, a teacher at the upper primary school, Badwapu, in Bhadohi receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Sourced)

The three teachers from Uttar Pradesh who received the coveted award are Madhurima Tiwari, principal of PM Shri Composite School, Mirzapur, Ram Lal Singh Yadav, a teacher at the upper primary school, Badwapu, in Bhadohi, and Prof Vibha Sharma, department of English, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Madhurima Tiwari was chosen for the award after her school bagged the honour of “Green School”. Congratulating her, the CM wrote on X: “The honour of ‘Green School’ bestowed upon your school is a remarkable example of your sensitivity, love for nature. Through your tireless hard work and dedication, you have transformed a school into a vibrant, modern, and green educational institution.”

Lauding the other teacher Ram Lal Singh Yadav, Yogi wrote: “The result of your visionary thinking and continuous efforts is that an ordinary school today stands prestigious as a Centre of Excellence, providing quality education to students.” “By initiating ICT-based smart classes in the school, you have presented an exemplary model in the field of education. Best wishes for a bright future,” he further wrote.

Yadav’s efforts have enabled over 153 students to secure national scholarships and earned the school the “Utkrisht Vidyalaya Award” twice, reflecting his success in creating a high-performing academic environment, according to the post of the ministry of education.

The CM also praised Vibha Sharma, professor of English at Aligarh Muslim University, as she was recognised for integrating theatre studies with Indian Knowledge Systems through innovative and interactive pedagogies.

Yogi wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to Prof Vibha Sharma who has provided students with a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and ideas through theatre workshops and Innovative Pedagogy. Such experiments of yours in education also propel future generations towards personality development along with knowledge.”

Union ministry of education’s social media post read: “An accomplished playwright and actor, she has developed MOOCs, led GIAN courses, mentored students in theatre practice, and contributed as a national-level resource person, extending her outreach to learners across India, especially the underprivileged.”