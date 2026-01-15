Techie’s death in Saudi Arabia: Injury marks prompt police to seek medico-legal opinion

A day after the post-mortem examination indicated death due to hanging and revealed four ante-mortem injury marks on the body of a 26-year-old software engineer found dead in Saudi Arabia, Chinhat police have decided to seek both legal opinion on the course of the investigation and a detailed medico-legal assessment of the injuries. File photo of the deceased, Aiman Khan, 26, with her husband. (Sourced)

The body of Aiman Khan was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday following her death in Jeddah on December 18. The autopsy conducted on Wednesday concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. However, doctors also recorded four injury marks on different parts of the body, raising serious questions that investigators said could not be ignored.

Chinhat SHO Dinesh Chandra Mishra said police would first obtain an expert medico-legal opinion to determine whether the injuries were self-inflicted, accidental, or indicative of assault. “Based on the medical findings, legal opinion will also be sought on whether to proceed further in the probe and under which sections,” he said.

Aiman, a BTech (computer science) graduate, had been living with her husband Amir Khan, 32, in Jeddah. She hailed from Adarsh Vihar Colony on Malhaur Road in Lucknow. Her father Sher Ali Khan, a fire department sub-inspector posted at police headquarters, has accused Aiman’s husband and in-laws of sustained dowry-related harassment.

According to the family’s allegations, disputes began soon after Aiman’s marriage on April 10, 2025, over the model and ownership of a car given in dowry. They alleged that after moving to Saudi Arabia, she was subjected to mental and physical abuse, prevented from working and had her passport confiscated. Though Aiman returned to India in October 2025, she went back to Jeddah the same month after assurances from her in-laws. In her last phone call on December 17, the family claimed, she said she was being denied food.

Investigators are also drawing parallels with a similar case reported last year involving the death of a Lucknow woman in Thailand’s Pattaya. In that case, the woman’s husband had claimed she drowned in a bathtub, but a subsequent post-mortem in Lucknow reportedly revealed multiple injury marks, deepening suspicion of assault before death.

Senior police officers said that, as in that case, the probe into Aiman Khan’s death would not rely solely on the stated cause of death. “When deaths occur abroad and injury marks are found, a cautious, layered approach is required. Medical findings, family allegations and circumstantial evidence must all be examined together,” an officer said.

Chinhat police said the next steps would depend on the combined medico-legal and legal opinions, following which a decision would be taken on expanding the probe, including possible communication with foreign authorities if required.