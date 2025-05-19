Teen girl kills mother with beau’s help in Lucknow; duo wanted to flee

An adolescent girl allegedly killed her mother with the help of a male friend, also a minor, in the woman’s house in Chinhat here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. Usha Singh, 40, who was found dead at her house in Chinhat on Sunday

Not only did the two choke her and then slit her throat with a glass shard, but they also tried to stage the crime scene, they said, adding the duo wanted to flee to Bengaluru for which they had bought train tickets too.

The police found her statement inconsistent and questioned her further. Later, she confessed to the murder of her mother, Usha Singh, 40.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Shashank Singh said the police found some phone numbers on Usha’s phone. “After quizzing the callers, police zeroed in on the minor boy as a prime suspect,” he said.

The DCP said Usha’s daughter, a minor, was romantically involved with the boy, who spent some time at a juvenile home for trying to elope with the girl last year. “After his release, he met the girl again. He often told her that he would kill her mother for sending him to the juvenile home,” the DCP added.

“On the night of the incident, he came to the house and, with the girl’s help, tried to strangle Usha. They, then, slit Usha’s throat with a glass shard and left her to bleed to death,” he said.

The police said the duo tried to make it appear that the woman was raped and then murdered. Her body had been sent for post-mortem, police said.