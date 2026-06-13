Teen stabs fellow student to death during extra class in UP’s Chandauli

A 16-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate, aged around 17, during an extra class at a private intermediate college in Pratapapur village under Sadar Kotwali police station area of Chandauli district on Friday, the police said. The police said a case has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile detention centre, circle officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

“A morning tuition class was underway at a higher secondary school in a village in Chandauli. In a dispute between two minor students, one student stabbed the other with a knife. The latter suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Kumar added.

The police said a case has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“During preliminary questioning, the accused claimed the victim had been misbehaving with him for the past two or three days and hurled abuses at him,” the circle officer said. A dispute arose between the duo, escalating into Friday’s fatal attack, the officer added.

Confirming the incident, Akash Patel, the Chandauli superintendent of police, said, “The matter is being investigated.”

According to a police officer, around 10 students, including the victim and the accused, reached the inter college premises for an extra mathematics class on Friday morning.

About 15 minutes into the session, the accused got up from his seat, pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed his classmate, seated in the front row, in the chest, the officer said.

After the incident, the accused student remained in the classroom where a staff member apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

The deceased student’s parents had gone to Ayodhya on Thursday and have now returned to Chandauli.

According to police, the victim was a resident of Pratappur village in Chandauli and the accused lived in the neighbouring Fatehpur village.