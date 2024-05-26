 Teenage rape victim delivers still born baby in the open as CHC staff refuse admission - Hindustan Times
Teenage rape victim delivers still born baby in the open as CHC staff refuse admission

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 05:46 AM IST

As per reports, the family of a 14-year-old pregnant rape victim arrived at the CHC early morning on Friday. The girl was in great pain and the family asked the staff to admit her . Later, they alleged that the staff refused to admit the girl who gave birth to a stillborn baby in the open.

MEERUT A teenage rape victim allegedly delivered a stillborn baby in the open at the community health centre (CHC) in Sardhana on Friday, as the medical staff refused to admit her.

SP(rural) Kamlesh Bahdaur said that the girl was six months pregnant and family members didn’t inform the police about the rape incident. (Pic for representation)
District magistrate Deepak Meena has formed a three-member committee which includes additional district magistrate ( finance) Suryakant Tripathi, additional city magistrate Rashmi Baranwal and additional chief medical officer Dr Praveen Gautam. The committee has been directed to submit its report in two days.

The matter was reported to police as it was a case of rape pregnancy. Police also took exception to the insensitive attitude of the CHC staff.

SP(rural) Kamlesh Bahdaur said that the girl was six months pregnant and family members didn’t inform the police about the rape incident. He said that the rape accused had been identified as the girl’s neighbour Subhash,32, and a case of rape and under sections of POCSO Act was registered against him. “ The accused was arrested on the complaint of the family,” said Bahadur, adding that the girl was under treatment and her statement would be recorded after seeking permission of doctors.

As per reports, the accused raped the girl almost eight months ago and made a video of it. He then started taking undue advantage of her, after blackmailing her and threatening to make the video viral. Meanwhile, the girl became pregnant and the family members brought her to the CHC on Friday morning when her condition deteriorated.

Chief medical officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan, however, said that prima facie it seemed that some abortion pills were given to her and she delivered a dead foetus. He claimed that due procedure was followed in the delivery and if there was some negligence it would be exposed in the probe of the committee.

He said that the foetus had been sent for postmortem examination and cause of death would be ascertained in its report. The DNA test of the foetus would also be conducted for investigation purpose.

