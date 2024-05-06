Tell Akbar, Aurangzeb’s descendants, this is ‘new India’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said it is important to tell “the descendants of Akbar and Aurangzeb” about the new India, which has zero tolerance for disrespect towards national heroes. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The BJP holds respect for India’s martyrs, while on the other side, two days ago, Samajwadi Party goons climbed the statue of Maharana Pratap in Mainpuri, attempted to damage it and used abusive language,” he said at a public meeting in Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the significance of the ‘Panch Pran’ in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which included among other things ending slavery and respecting heritage. The construction of the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, renovation of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur, and the construction of the huge statue of Lord Hanuman in Hanumant Dham highlight the respect for heritage,” Yogi added.

The CM alleged that the SP workers had previously attempted to desecrate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. “Despite the establishment of law and order in the state, the aggression of SP goons intensifies during elections. Election results will come and the heat of these hooligans will gradually subside on its own,” he added.

Yogi addressed three rallies—one each in support for Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao, for Jaiprakash Rawat in Hardoi, and for Arun Sagar in Shahjahanpur.

At the rallies, the CM also lauded the BJP governments for their focus on inclusive development schemes, aimed at ensuring happiness and prosperity of future generations even after 25 years.

“The Congress and the SP have a history of opposing Lord Ram. In such circumstances, one should never place trust in them,” he said. CM Yogi likened Congress’s condition to “Vinaash kaale vipreet buddhi” (As doom approaches, one’s intellect works against one’s interests).

“Congress, throughout its existence, has been guilty of wrongdoing.

On one side, there is BJP, which believes in divine power and there are ‘Ram drohi’ (those who betray Ram) on the other,” he said.

The CM further said the Congress was opposing “Shri Hari Vishnu” because the party itself had gone crazy. “Recently, the party reprimanded a spokesperson for visiting the Ram temple, which is highly condemnable. Such actions will ensure the party’s eventual downfall,” he said.