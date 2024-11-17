Menu Explore
Temperature plunge and poor air quality grip U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 18, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The state experienced dry weather in the past 24 hours, with moderate to dense fog in parts of western and eastern U.P. Meerut and Agra recorded night temperatures above normal levels. Meerut’s minimum temperature was 14.7°C, 3.3°C higher than usual, while Agra recorded 16.2°C. Jhansi saw the highest maximum temperature at 32.8°C.

Night temperatures continued to dip across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with Najibabad recording the lowest at 12°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In Lucknow, temperatures ranged from a maximum of 30.2°C to a minimum of 14.8°C. The weather forecast for Monday predicts shallow to moderate fog in the late night and early morning hours, with clear skies expected later in the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be around 30°C and 15°C, respectively.

In Lucknow, temperatures ranged from a maximum of 30.2°C to a minimum of 14.8°C. (For representation)
The IMD has issued a dense fog warning for isolated areas in the Terai region and Western U.P. during the night and morning of November 18. The forecast predicts dry weather across the state, with shallow to moderate fog in isolated areas.

In addition to the cold wave, the state is facing deteriorating air quality. Cities, including Lucknow, recorded ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that several cities had an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300. Noida’s AQI was 316, Ghaziabad’s 362, Hapur’s 351, and Greater Noida’s 362. In Western U.P., Baghpat recorded an AQI of 248, while Meerut’s AQI stood at 283. Lucknow’s AQI was 239, and Bulandshahar and Kanpur recorded AQIs of 310 and 206, respectively.

An AQI above 300 is classified as ‘very poor’ and poses significant health risks, especially for those with respiratory issues. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such levels can cause serious health complications. The poor air quality is mainly due to the accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere, worsened by the dropping temperatures.

With the ongoing cold wave and deteriorating air quality, residents are urged to take precautions, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions.

