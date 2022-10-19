Ten-year-old Dalit girl raped in Bareilly village; neighbour held

A 10-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a youth staying in her neighbourhood in a village in Bareilly district on Monday. The police have sent the girl for medical examination and arrested the accused after registering an FIR at Bhojipura police station under IPC section 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation and the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe Act for atrocities against Dalit.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother told the police that the incident occurred when the girl had gone to a nearby temple in the village on Monday morning. She said the girl narrated her entire trauma when she returned home and informed that the youth staying in their neighbourhood had held her captive and raped her.

Bareilly’s Nawabganj circle officer (CO) Chaman Singh Chabbra informed the media persons that the accused has been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination. He said further investigation was underway on the basis of injuries caused to the girl and other forensic examination of the clothes of the accused. He said the police were aiming to file a chargesheet in the case as soon as possible and get the accused convicted in the court of law at the earliest.