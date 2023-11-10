Terror-gangster network case: Bishnoi aide from Ayodhya among 4 named in fresh NIA charge sheet

Vikas Singh, a criminal from Ayodhya, is among the four associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who were named in the National Investigation Agency’s fresh supplementary charge sheet filed in a case against Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and other organised criminal gangs on Friday, said senior NIA officials. It was filed in a Delhi court. Lawrence Bishnoi (File)

In a note to media persons, NIA officials said Vikas Singh, Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince and Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu were charge sheeted after finding crucial details of their involvement in terror-related activities. They said all the accused were charged with criminal conspiracy under Section 120(B) of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Vikas, a close associate of Bishnoi and his gang, was involved in providing sanctuary to his gang members who executed terror attacks and criminal operations across states. Notably, he provided safe harbor to the gang members responsible for the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022.

Vikas was arrested by the NIA on June 22 this year while probing cases related to a narco-terror-gangster nexus. They said Vikas had developed links with Bishnoi’s gang to keep himself safe and counter his arch-rival and another UP muscleman-turned-politician Abhay Singh, who’s also the Samajwadi Party MLA from Goshaiganj assembly of Ayodhya.

A senior UP police official, meanwhile, said Vikas had over 10 criminal cases in UP, including of murder and attempt to murder, as well as some registered under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act. “Before his name surfaced for providing shelter to members of the Bishnoi gang, Vikas was under the scanner for his feud with Abhay Singh during the Vidhan Sabha elections in February 2022,” he stated. “Vikas Singh was then supporting Abhay Singh’s opponent and BJP candidate Arti Tiwari, the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khaboo Tiwari,” he added.

Another police official said Vikas was linked with the Bishnoi gang after the arrest of one Deepak Ranga by the NIA from Indo-Nepal border in Gorakhpur on January 25. He said Ranga worked with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, apart from Bishnoi. Deepak Ranga is a key accused in the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

The NIA officials said Vikas gave shelter to Ranga and Divyanshu multiple times at two locations: his parental house in Ayodhya’s Devgarh village and his Lucknow apartment.

