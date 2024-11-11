The needy will get full financial aid: Yogi at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses at “Janata Darshan” at Gorakhnath temple that the government would cover all their medical expenses. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s problems at Janata Darshan event in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)

Before leaving for Jharkhand assembly election campaign, he met around 200 people at Janata Darshan, listening to their concerns and assuring them of prompt and effective solutions. Yogi gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

The CM arrived in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening following his marathon campaign supporting the BJP candidates in the upcoming bypolls in the state.

During his interaction with visitors, Yogi expressed his displeasure over the delay in preparing estimates for those in need and directed officials to speed up the financial assistance process, particularly for individuals without Ayushman cards.

The CM patiently listened to each individual’s concerns, reviewed their applications and handed them over to the officials concerned, asking them to resolve the issues efficiently and compassionately.

He stressed that no one should feel helpless as his government is committed to addressing the problems of the needy.

Moreover, the CM instructed officials to take strict action in land encroachment cases and emphasised the importance of encouraging dialogue in family disputes.

Before concluding his visit, Yogi visited the Gorakhpur temple’s cow shelter, spent some time feeding cows there and instructed caretakers to ensure the animals receive proper care.