Thousands of aspirants fail to fill UPPCS-2022 prelims forms
Thousands of eligible aspirants across the state have failed to fill the online application of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (prelims), of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the last date for which was April 16.
These candidates are alleging that they have not been able to fill the online form due to the server of UPPSC having been down and functioning at a slow rate for the last many days. A large number of these affected candidates through e-mails and memorandums are now demanding that the commission extend the last date of submission of applications.
A delegation under the banner of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) submitted one such memorandum to the commission’s secretary Jagdish on April 16 and requested that registration option on the UPPCS portal for PCS-2022 be re-activated so that the candidates who have been unable to apply by the last date due to server or network problems can apply.
A delegation of All India Students’ Association (AISA) also reached the commission on Saturday and submitted a separate memorandum addressed to the UPPSC chairman in this very regard.
NSUI leader Satyam Kushwaha claimed that the registration website had been running very slow during the last few days leading up to the last date of the application submission due to which candidates faced a lot of hurdles and a large number of them failed to fill and submit their applications.
AISA national secretary Shailesh Paswan said due to sheer large number of applications on the last few days was owing to the commission’s server being down from April 6 to April 12 and due to which thousands of aspirants could not register themselves. Therefore, keeping in mind the interests of the aspirants, the last date of online application should be extended, he demanded.
Reacting to the demands, UPPSC secretary Jagdish promised that the commission would look into the complaints of the aspirants following which a decision would be taken by the commission over the issue.
So far, more than 5 lakh candidates have applied for PCS-2022 whereas 6,91,173 aspirants had filled the online form for PCS-2021. UPPSC had started accepting online applications process for PCS-2022 from March 16 and had set April 16 as the last date for acceptance of the applications.
There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (home guards), among others on offer. However, UPPSC had made clear that number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease. PCS (preliminary) examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12 while the PCS (mains) exam-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.
-
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
-
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics