Thousands of aspirants fail to fill UPPCS-2022 prelims forms

Thousands of eligible aspirants across the state have failed to fill the online application of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (prelims), of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the last date for which was April 16.

These candidates are alleging that they have not been able to fill the online form due to the server of UPPSC having been down and functioning at a slow rate for the last many days. A large number of these affected candidates through e-mails and memorandums are now demanding that the commission extend the last date of submission of applications.

A delegation under the banner of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) submitted one such memorandum to the commission’s secretary Jagdish on April 16 and requested that registration option on the UPPCS portal for PCS-2022 be re-activated so that the candidates who have been unable to apply by the last date due to server or network problems can apply.

A delegation of All India Students’ Association (AISA) also reached the commission on Saturday and submitted a separate memorandum addressed to the UPPSC chairman in this very regard.

NSUI leader Satyam Kushwaha claimed that the registration website had been running very slow during the last few days leading up to the last date of the application submission due to which candidates faced a lot of hurdles and a large number of them failed to fill and submit their applications.

AISA national secretary Shailesh Paswan said due to sheer large number of applications on the last few days was owing to the commission’s server being down from April 6 to April 12 and due to which thousands of aspirants could not register themselves. Therefore, keeping in mind the interests of the aspirants, the last date of online application should be extended, he demanded.

Reacting to the demands, UPPSC secretary Jagdish promised that the commission would look into the complaints of the aspirants following which a decision would be taken by the commission over the issue.

So far, more than 5 lakh candidates have applied for PCS-2022 whereas 6,91,173 aspirants had filled the online form for PCS-2021. UPPSC had started accepting online applications process for PCS-2022 from March 16 and had set April 16 as the last date for acceptance of the applications.

There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (home guards), among others on offer. However, UPPSC had made clear that number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease. PCS (preliminary) examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12 while the PCS (mains) exam-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.