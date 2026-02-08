Three children among six killed in two road mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri

Dense fog and poor visibility turned deadly on Saturday night as six people, including three children, lost their lives in two separate road accidents across Lakhimpur Kheri district. The overturned auto that left four dead and five injured in Dhaurahra kotwali area on Saturday night. (Sourced)

In the first incident on Dhaurahra-Rehuva road near Basantapur village, three children, Talib, 5, Khushbu, 12 and Ajra, 2, and auto-rickshaw driver Israil, 30, died when their vehicle overturned into a roadside ditch late Saturday night, Dhaurahra police officials said.

The victims, residents of Unchgaon village under Khamaria police limits, were returning from a religious function in Dhaurahra town when the accident occurred around midnight.

Dhaurahra kotwali incharge Ravindra Sonkar told Hindustan Times that poor visibility prevented the driver from seeing a culvert railing. The auto struck the railing, lost balance and overturned.

Talib, Khushbu and Ajra died on the spot, while Israil succumbed to injuries at the district hospital. Five injured passengers, including Kismatun, Sadia, Sakia, Nida and Akil, were admitted to the district hospital.

In the second accident in the Bhira Kotwali area, Gaya Prasad, 55 and Akshay Kumar, 28, both residents of Tikhada village, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Bhira-Lakhimpur highway near Nabbupurwa village on Saturday night.

The two were heading to a private sugarcane crusher mill where they worked as labourers. The impact caused their bike to catch fire and burn completely.

Local police outpost incharge Deepak Tiwari rushed them to Bijua health centre, where they were declared brought dead.