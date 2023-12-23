Three districts to be included in Ayodhya ring road

Ayodhya : The ring road that is to be developed in a strech of about 70 kilometres around Ayodhya will include land from Ayodhya , Gonda and Basti districts that will ensure smooth traffic and hurdle- free movement for devotees and tourists visiting the temple town . According to the estimated cost , ₹3,953 crore will be spent on this project. As the date of inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is getting closer , the enthusiasm among the people is reaching its peak and the footfall in the temple town is increasing. (Pic for representation)

As the date of inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is getting closer , the enthusiasm among the people is reaching its peak. The footfall in the temple town is increasing. This new ring road that is being built will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience in commuting.

Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar , said , “For the development of the ring road , the state government has acquired land from 36 villages of Ayodhya, 11 villages from Gonda and 13 from Basti . After land acquisition the tender process has also been completed. This will not only reduce the traffic pressure within Ayodhya, but also make it easier to reach these districts.”

“For the land acquisition , 85 percent payment has been made to the farmers and we are also taking possession. Work will start as soon as the detailed project report is approved”, he added. The construction of thye ring road will be done by the National Highway Authority

On the banks of river Saryu, from the birthplace of Lord Ram and the place where he left the world - the Guptaar Ghat - a four lane road is also to be constructed that will connect Guptaar Ghat to Ram ki Paidi to Nayaa Ghaat. This road of about 8 km will be known as Laxman Path and the estimated cost of this route will be about ₹200 crore . This route will be constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department.

Devotees can reach Guptaar Ghaat directly from the Ram Janmabhoomi complex through Nayaa Ghaat , the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Guptaar Ghaat is also the place of where Lord Ram took jal samadhi. The four-lane Laxman Path will connect the birthplace Lord Ram to the place where he left this world.

“This Laxman Path, to be constructed by the Public Works Department, will cost approximately ₹200 crore. With this, it will become easier for tourists coming from India and abroad to reach Guptaar Ghaat,” said DM

, Nitish Kumar said, “The Chaudah Kosi and Panch Kosi routes would be widened. After that we will build Lakshman Path along the dam which has been constructed from Guptaar Ghaat to Rajghat. It will be four-lane and our connectivity will increase significantly. We will build four separate parking lots of 17 acres.”