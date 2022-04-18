Three foreign tourists among 5 test Covid positive in Agra
Agra reported five Covid cases, including three foreign women travellers and a student, on Monday following which the district health authorities have gone on alert mode especially with Delhi and adjoining NCR districts witnessing a sharp spike in the viral infection in recent days.
“There is a rise witnessed in Covid-19 cases in National Capital Region (Delhi and nearby districts) thus those in Agra having guests from NCR should be vigilant and get their tests conducted. Besides, those hosting diplomats from Delhi should also be on alert. Vaccination and testing are still the best measure to counter Covid-19 virus,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Agra Dr AK Srivastava.
With international flights services restarting from March 28, 2022 after gap of about two years and Agra being a hot tourist destination because of presence of Taj Mahal, officials here are in no mood to take chances.
The CMO said “Of the five cases three are women tourists-- two from US and one from Mexico. Their Covid test was conducted after they showed symptoms. They gave their samples on April 16 and have now left the city.”
“The other two are Indians, including one student from Kamla Nagar area in Agra and another is a resident of Gurgaon, who was here in Agra on April 16 when the sample was taken. The Gurgaon resident too has left the city,” the CMO said.
He further said though these foreign tourists have left Agra but the staff of hotel where they stayed as well others with whom they came in contact, including their guides, have been asked to undergo Covid test.
District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, through his update on twitter, said with this total number of active cases in the district has reached seven. He said so far over 25 lakh samples have been tested in the district since the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020.
“The present aggregate cure rate in Agra is at 98.69% and sample positivity rate is at 1.28 %. The city has till date seen 465 deaths due to the virus since March 2020,” the DM said.
The CMO said more vaccination, especially amongst children, and precautions were the only ways to avoid infection.
-
Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported
Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP claims links between 1 accused and AAP
Delhi BJP leaders on Monday claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the ruling AAP, saying police should probe why 'masterminds' of the incident were "found associated with a particular party". In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
SAD chief seeks Beant Singh assassin Rajoana’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is serving jail term for assassinating former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. The SAD president also made a similar plea to Union home minister Amit Shah. Rajoana was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995.
-
After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. According to news agency PTI, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.
-
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics