Three get 3-year jail 27 years after chargesheet filing in case of financial irregularity

The special CBI court here has sentenced three men to three years of imprisonment in a case of financial irregularity reported at a central government entity 27 years after the chargesheet in the case was filed. (For representation)

The three accused were found guilty in a case related to cheating and causing a loss to the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) with the sale of Janta Handloom Cloth.

The CBI court not only sentenced Gande Lal Gupta, A. K. Kala and Suraj Kumar Singh to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively.

The CBI had registered the case on December 24, 1993 against the three accused for allegedly cheating NCCF.

All three accused from August 1988 to February 1990 in Kanpur entered criminal conspiracy to cheat the NCCF India in the sale of the Janta Handloom Cloth.

Between August 1988 and February 1990, the trio, in Kanpur, sold clothes valued in crores of rupees to unauthorised persons who illegally sold the stock at huge premiums in the black market. After the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet on August 27, 1997.